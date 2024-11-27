AGTL partners with Punjab government on green tractor scheme

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) signed a historic agreement with the Punjab government for the Chief Minister Green Tractor Scheme, marking a significant milestone in agricultural mechanization across the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) signed a historic agreement with the Punjab government for the Chief Minister Green Tractor Scheme, marking a significant milestone in agricultural mechanization across the province.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Karmani, and the Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Mr Iftakhar Ali Sahoo.

The partnership aims to strengthen Punjab's agricultural sector by making modern farming equipment more accessible to the farming community, said a news release.

Through this initiative, AGTL will play a crucial role in supporting the government's vision of agricultural modernization and sustainable farming practices.

"This collaboration represents our commitment to empowering Pakistan's farmers with reliable and efficient agricultural solutions," said Sakib Eltaff, Chief Executive Officer of AGTL.

"By partnering with the Punjab Government, we are taking a significant step toward agricultural modernization while supporting the backbone of our economy - our farmers."