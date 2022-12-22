UrduPoint.com

Ahad Khan Cheema Allowed To Travel Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :An accountability court on Thursday allowed the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema to travel abroad on official visit.

The court directed Ahad Khan Cheema to submit surety bonds of Rs2 million for the purpose.

Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan passed the orders while allowing an application filed by Ahad Khan Cheema for the purpose.

Ahad Cheema had filed the application for permission to travel abroad, saying that he wanted to visit Thailand from December 25 to January 2, in connection with his official duties. He pleaded with the court to grant permission for the purpose.

The National Accountability Bureau had nominated Ahad Cheema, a former civil servant and senior bureaucrat, in Ashiana Iqbal and assets beyond means references. He was granted bail in the references in April last year.

