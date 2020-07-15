AHDCFA announces to raise milk prices by Rs 16 per litre in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :All Hyderabad Dairy and Cattle Farm Association (AHDCFA) on Wednesday announced to increase milk prices from Rs 96 to Rs 112 per litre despite administration's actions against milk price hike in the district.

Addressing a press conference here at a local press club, AHDCFA President Shoukat Ali Jatoi and Mohammad Amir Gori have demanded for fixing of milk prices at the rate of Rs 124 per litre keeping in view the increased expenses of cattle farming.

They said fodder and livestock medicine prices had already been increased manifold due to which dairy farm owners could not sale milk at existing prices.

They said due to increased farming expenses so many dairy farms had already been closed and the rest of cattle farm owners were considering to shut their businesses.

While rejecting the district administration's action against milk and dairy shops, they warned if actions remain continued, they would have no option other than to start a protest movement.