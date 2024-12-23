Ahead of Christmas: top-notch security for 622 churches in Lahore

Police has implemented top-notch security arrangements for 622 churches across the city on the occasion of Christmas. Additionally, security has been provided for recreational spots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Police has implemented top-notch security arrangements for 622 churches across the city on the occasion of Christmas. Additionally, security has been provided for recreational spots.

Lahore DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran in a statement issued here on Monday said that field officers have been directed to remain alert and present in the field for monitoring security at churches and recreational areas.

He underlined that effective measures were taken to ensure smooth traffic flow around churches and recreational venues. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and Elite Force teams continued effective patrolling around the churches.

The DIG highlighted that Lahore Police will ensure patrolling and surveillance duties with a sense of duty to protect the lives and property of citizens on Christmas.

Nadeem Kamran, Bishop of Lahore, Church of Pakistan, appreciated the Lahore Police for performing their security duty with complete responsibility at Christian places of worship and other events. He expressed gratitude to the DIG operations for planning and providing excellent security for the Christian places of worship, he said.