UrduPoint.com

Ahead Of Eid, Markets Across AJK Abuzz With Shoppers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuzz with shoppers

As the countdown to Eid-ul-Fitr is close to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated Mirpur district, wore a festive look these days as people came out in large number at the last leg of their Eid shopping

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) : As the countdown to Eid-ul-Fitr is close to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated Mirpur district, wore a festive look these days as people came out in large number at the last leg of their Eid shopping.

Residents use to throng the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessing a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since past few days At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are hecticly engaged in getting the masses strictly observed the discipline during the Eid shopping particularly in big gatherings of the shoppers.

in bazars.

As the countdown to Eid ul Fitr is close to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated Mirpur district, wore a festive look since Sunday last particularly as people came out in large number at the last leg of their Eid shopping.

The residents throng the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

This correspondent visited local markets on Tuesday in Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1 and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since the weekly holiday � Sunday last.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Business Road Traffic Jammu Buy Same Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Hub Bagh Sunday Market All Million

Recent Stories

HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HCCI officer be ..

HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HCCI officer bearers

55 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court reserves verdict on Hamza Shehba ..

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on Hamza Shehbaz's plea over oath-taking issu ..

58 seconds ago
 Subzwari discuss USD3.8 bln KCCDZ project with Gen ..

Subzwari discuss USD3.8 bln KCCDZ project with General Manager CRBC Pakistan

59 seconds ago
 Canada to Send 8 Armored Vehicles to Ukraine - US ..

Canada to Send 8 Armored Vehicles to Ukraine - US Defense Secretary

1 minute ago
 President strongly condemns Karachi blast targetin ..

President strongly condemns Karachi blast targeting Chinese nationals

5 minutes ago
 99 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

99 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.