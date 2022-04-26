Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuzz with shoppers

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) : As the countdown to Eid-ul-Fitr is close to its conclusion, markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir, including the densely-populated Mirpur district, wore a festive look these days as people came out in large number at the last leg of their Eid shopping.

Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessing a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since past few days At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are hecticly engaged in getting the masses strictly observed the discipline during the Eid shopping particularly in big gatherings of the shoppers.

This correspondent visited local markets on Tuesday in Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1 and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since the weekly holiday � Sunday last.