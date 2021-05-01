Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK witness rush despite rising spike of COVID-19

Markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir including the densely-populated Mirpur district were flooded with shoppers woring a festive look as only two weeks left to the Eid ul Fitr

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) Markets across Azad Jammu Kashmir including the densely-populated Mirpur district were flooded with shoppers woring a festive look as only two weeks left to the Eid ul Fitr.

The people were coming out in large number for their Eid shopping despite the SOPs advised by the authorities to avert threat of the fast-spread of COVID-19 in this ongoing pandemic spread in the world over especially in South Asia.

Residents used to throng the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

Eid-ul-Fitr will mark an end of holy month of Ramazan is likely to be celebrated in AJK on May 13/14, subject to the sighting of Shawaal moon.

The ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1, Naangi and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessing a heavy rush of customers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since past few days Although the pandemic was found at rapid rise in AJK since past many weeks, it appeared that thumping majority of the masses was found without wearing mask during the Eid shopping in various AJK cities particularly since Monday last as only a couple of weeks were left in arrival of the Holly festival of Eid ul Fitr scheduled to be celebrated on August 1st across the country and AJK.

At the same time, the local law enforcement authorities are engaged in getting the masses to strictly observe the SOPs during the Eid shopping to discourage harm to the lives by the rising life threat to the continual increase spread of the pandemic in the area.

However, the same markets gave deserted look on Friday and Saturday following the weekly two days smart lock downs ï¿½ set for every Friday and Saturday by AJK Government in drive to overcome rising threat of the Novel Corona Virus to the human lives.

On normal days, the residents throng the markets in major cities including the State's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bagh to buy groceries, clothes, shoes and edibles.

This correspondent visited local markets on Thursday in Mirpur, the ancestral city of over a million of UK-based Kashmiri expatriates, the business hub Shaheed Chowk, F/1 and Allama Iqbal Road in the city witnessed a heavy rush of shoppers, leading to traffic chaos on all major routes. Traffic wardens had a tough time managing the traffic particularly since the weekly holiday ï¿½ Sunday last.