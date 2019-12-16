UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AHF Pays Tribute To APS Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:22 PM

AHF pays tribute to APS martyrs

A simple but graceful ceremony was held at the Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) located in National Ayub Park to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A simple but graceful ceremony was held at the Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) located in National Ayub Park to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) in Peshawar on Monday.

According to AHF, Director General (retired) Brig Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Quran Khwani was arranged for the martyrs, which was attended by students, parents and their families.

Flowers were placed on memorial site while special prayers were offered.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi said sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste adding that they would always be remembered.

He said a clear message to the enemies of peace was delivered through unity and peace among all stakeholders.

He said the law and order situation in the country had improved manifold. "Now, everyone feels secure. Our valiant forces hard work and sacrifices had paid off in the shape of peace in the country," he added.

Related Topics

Peshawar Army Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order SITE All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah World Book Capital to support restoration ..

7 minutes ago

DLD participates in LPS Shanghai 2019

7 minutes ago

Two new judges sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

7 minutes ago

Future passenger experience in the spotlight at Ai ..

7 minutes ago

DRIBS helps stop use of illegally imported mobile ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camps At Gharo ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.