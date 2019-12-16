AHF pays tribute to APS martyrs

A simple but graceful ceremony was held at the Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) located in National Ayub Park to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A simple but graceful ceremony was held at the Army Heritage Foundation (AHF) located in National Ayub Park to pay glowing tribute to the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) in Peshawar on Monday.

According to AHF, Director General (retired) Brig Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Quran Khwani was arranged for the martyrs, which was attended by students, parents and their families.

Flowers were placed on memorial site while special prayers were offered.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi said sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste adding that they would always be remembered.

He said a clear message to the enemies of peace was delivered through unity and peace among all stakeholders.

He said the law and order situation in the country had improved manifold. "Now, everyone feels secure. Our valiant forces hard work and sacrifices had paid off in the shape of peace in the country," he added.