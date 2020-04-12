KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the death of Ahfaz Ur Rehman was a great loss.

In a condolence message here on Sunday, he paid a tribute to journalistic services of the deceased.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that Ahfaz ur Rehman was an academy for the new-comers of journalism.

The minister said a door of learning and thought had been closed with the death of Ahfaz Ur Rehman.