Ahfaz Ur Rehman's Death A Great Loss: Nasir Hussain Shah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Ahfaz ur Rehman's death a great loss: Nasir Hussain shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government and Forest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the death of Ahfaz Ur Rehman was a great loss.

In a condolence message here on Sunday, he paid a tribute to journalistic services of the deceased.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that Ahfaz ur Rehman was an academy for the new-comers of journalism.

The minister said a door of learning and thought had been closed with the death of Ahfaz Ur Rehman.

