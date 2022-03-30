UrduPoint.com

AHFP Hands Over 16 Trucks Of Relief Goods To Afghan Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 07:34 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP), under its Ramazan package, handed over 16 trucks loaded with relief goods to the Afghan authorities at the Torkham border Wednesday.

AKFP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vice President Fida Muhammad Khan handed over the goods to Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Incharge for Afghan Refugees.

He said the Foundation had so far provided relief goods, including a winter package, powdered milk, 1200 tons of relief goods and other items of daily use worth Rs 280 million.

He appealed to the philanthropists to wholeheartedly support the Afghan refugees during the month of Ramazan so that they could overcome the miseries and difficulties.

Molvi Faiz Muhammad, on the occasion, expressed gratitude to the AKFP and the Government of Pakistan for their support and relief assistance, and hoped that such support would continue in future.

