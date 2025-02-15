(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD) and African-Asian Journal of Rural Development (AARDO) collaborative International Training Programme on 'Disaster Management and Climate Change Adaptation' concluding ceremony held at the National Centre for Rural Development (NCRD) on Saturday.

International participants from 13 AARDO member countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Gambia, Ghana, Jordan, Kenya, Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Syria and Zambia attended this training programme.

The valedictory ceremony was chaired by Director General of NCRD Israr Mohammad Khan.

During the ceremony, course report was presented by Director Training NCRD, Dr Abdul Rehman Khan Niazi.

He summarized the highlights and key objectives of the workshop including disaster management, climate change awareness, and experience sharing.

The six-day programme included theoretical and practical sessions, study visits to relevant institutions, and expert lectures.

He expressed gratitude to the participants, training team, and support staff for their cooperation and efforts in making the program a success.

In his concluding remarks, the Director General of NCRD, Israr Mohammad Khan, interacted with the participants and expressed his appreciation for their active engagement throughout the collaborative international training programme.

He commended the programme's success and thanked the delegates and AARDO for their collaboration and support.

Acknowledging the earlier received written feedback, he invited participants to share their verbal feedback to gain more insights into their experiences.

The delegates of the workshop expressed their appreciation for the enriching learning experience, highlighting the effective blend of theoretical knowledge and practical exposure through study visits.

They valued the opportunity for knowledge sharing and diverse perspectives through country paper presentations, which enhanced the exchange of ideas among international participants.

The interactive sessions led by experts were particularly praised for their depth and relevance to disaster risk reduction and climate change resilience.

Moreover, participants commended the well-organized program and the dedication of the coordinators from NCRD and AARDO, who ensured a smooth and productive learning environment.

Overall, they expressed gratitude for the valuable knowledge gained and the networking opportunities provided by AARDO.

Following this interactive session, certificates were distributed to the participants, and souvenirs were presented to the delegates as tokens of appreciation.

The event concluded with a farewell tea, marking the end of the enriching international training programme.