Ahl-e-Sunnat Rabita Council Delegation Calls On Governor Sindh

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 09:12 PM

A five-member delegation of Ahl-e-Sunnat Rabita Council Pakistan led by its President Syed Mansoor Hashmi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of Ahl-e-Sunnat Rabita Council Pakistan led by its President Syed Mansoor Hashmi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Thursday.

The delegation included Pir Hakim, Yasin Ali Taji, Abdul Rahman and Walid Raza Shaheedi, said a statement.

The Governor assured the delegation that foolproof measures were being taken for security in Rabi-ul-Awwal. Security was being enhanced around all sensitive installations.

He appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious person in their ranks to law enforcement agencies to ensure immediate prevention from any untoward incident.

Imran Ismail said that the cooperation of the scholars in the establishment of law and order had been exemplary and the government also valued it. "We must work together to maintain peace," he said.

The Governor Sindh said that law enforcement agencies would set alternative routes around processions, rallies and public meetings, and surveillance cameras would also be installed for monitoring.

