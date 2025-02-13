Ahmad Adil's Poetry Collection "Aalam-e-Imkaan" Launched
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:34 PM
Karachi: Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi's Literary Committee (Shair-o-Sukhan) and Sakin-e-Shaher-e-Qa'id, collaborated for the launch of renowned poet Ahmad Adil's first poetry collection, "Aalam-e-Imkaan" at Haseena Moin Hall
The event was presided over by distinguished intellectual, poet, and writer Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, while renowned poetess Dr. Ambreen Haseeb Amber.
The event featured notable speakers, including Khalid Moin, Ahmad Adil, Nair Rubbab, and Amna Alam, who shared their thoughts.
Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, in his presidential address, highlighted that Ahmad Adil's poetry collection Aalam-e-Imkaan is not just a mere compilation of poems but a profound intellectual commentary on various aspects of life.
His verses have the power to spark a revolutionary shift in the reader's mind.
In his closing remarks, poet Ahmad Adil thanked the attendees for their support and said, "Life’s journey is an intriguing one, both identical and unique, but each individual has their own distinctiveness. We all view the world through the colored lenses shaped by our experiences and emotions. My poetry reflects these varied possibilities of life, where happiness and sorrow, hope and despair, reality and dreams coexist.

