Ahmad Awais again appointed advocate general Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior lawyer Ahmad Awais has been appointed as advocate general Punjab for second time.

According to a notification issued by Law & Parliamentary Affairs Department here on Wednesday, the Punjab governor appointed Ahmad Awais as Advocate general Punjab with immediate effect in public interest.

The slot was vacant since February 27, 2020, after Ahmad Jamal Sukhera resigned as principal law officer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahmad Awais was appointed as advocate general Punjab for first time in September 2018 but he resigned on April 11, 2019.