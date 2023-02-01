Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Wednesday referred a petition, filed by Ahmad Awais against his removal as advocate general Punjab, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before a full bench for hearing

The court observed that a full bench had been formed for hearing an identical petition against postings and transfers by the caretaker government, hence, it would be in the interest of justice that the matter should also be fixed before the full bench for hearing.

Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition filed by Ahmad Awais challenging his removal from office.

Ahmad Awais had challenged his removal as AGP, saying that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate the law officers.

Through a notification issued on Jan 24, the caretaker government removed AGP Awais and assigned a look-after charge to Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqoob.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC provisionally reinstated Ahmad Awais as advocate general Punjab after suspending the notification for his removal, a few days ago.