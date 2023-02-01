UrduPoint.com

Ahmad Awais' Plea Sent To Full Bench

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Wednesday referred a petition, filed by Ahmad Awais against his removal as advocate general Punjab, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before a full bench for hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Wednesday referred a petition, filed by Ahmad Awais against his removal as advocate general Punjab, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before a full bench for hearing.

The court observed that a full bench had been formed for hearing an identical petition against postings and transfers by the caretaker government, hence, it would be in the interest of justice that the matter should also be fixed before the full bench for hearing.

Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition filed by Ahmad Awais challenging his removal from office.

Ahmad Awais had challenged his removal as AGP, saying that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate the law officers.

Through a notification issued on Jan 24, the caretaker government removed AGP Awais and assigned a look-after charge to Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqoob.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC provisionally reinstated Ahmad Awais as advocate general Punjab after suspending the notification for his removal, a few days ago.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lahore High Court Punjab From Government Court

Recent Stories

16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU ..

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU with National Radio & Telecom ..

10 minutes ago
 'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

9 minutes ago
 UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' ..

UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' - British Expert

16 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of ..

Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of terrorism: Minister Abdul Sha ..

16 minutes ago
 8th Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2023 opens at Expo ..

8th Pakistan Mega Leather Show 2023 opens at Expo Centre

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.