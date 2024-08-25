Ahmad Faraz remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The 16th death anniversary of iconic urdu poet Ahmed Faraz was observed here and across the country on Sunday.

Ahmad Faraz was born on January 12, 1931, in Kohat. The real name of Ahmad Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah.

He started his career as a script writer with Radio Pakistan Peshawar and later joined Peshawar University as a lecturer.

Tanha Tanha, Be-awaz Gali Kuchon mian, Sab Awazain meri hai and Shab-e-Khoon are among his literary works.

He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement.

The great Urdu poet was decorated with a number of national and international awards including the Nigar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Ahmed Faraz died on this day in 2008, due to kidney failure and was buried at Islamabad.