Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir Assumes As DG FIA
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, PSP, PPM, a seasoned and highly esteemed officer hailing from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), officially assumed the charge as the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, PSP, PPM, a seasoned and highly esteemed officer hailing from the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), officially assumed the charge as the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
According to the press release issued here Tuesday, Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in law enforcement to his new role, having previously served as the Additional DG in FIA's Cybercrime Wing.
With an illustrious career marked by exemplary service in various capacities across all four provinces of Pakistan, he is widely recognized for his professionalism, honesty, and commitment to upholding the law.
Upon assuming office at the FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, he paid homage to the sacrifices made by the agency's martyrs at the Martyrs' Memorial. Subsequently, he engaged with the ADGs and Directors, expressing his firm determination to enhance the institution's capabilities and better service delivery.
In a statement, the Director General outlined his vision for the FIA, emphasizing the core values of honesty, duty and effective law enforcement.
He pledged to take urgent measures to enhance public service delivery and declared that under his leadership emphasis would be to provide the best services to the people.
Addressing immediate challenges, he highlighted the need to combat human trafficking, cybercrimes, money laundering, corruption and other white collar crimes in the country.
He asserted that stern action would be taken against individuals spreading fake, objectionable, and hateful content on social media, in accordance with the law.
He emphasized the Agency's commitment to preventing human trafficking and ensuring public awareness, and announced a joint strategy with national and international organizations to tackle international crimes such as human trafficking.
Recognizing the critical role of professional training, the Director General FIA issued orders to focus on the specialized training of investigation officers and senior officers within the agency.
He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy against misconduct and stressed the importance of performing professional duties diligently.
Any negligence in the performance of professional duties will not be tolerated. Stringent legal actions will be taken against officers involved in misconduct and negligence, he said.
Recent Stories
General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates
Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at pol ..
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office
Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins
Youth office organizes session on career development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Education directs concerned officers to ensure basic facilities at polling stations before ..2 minutes ago
-
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews election arrangements at DC office2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Ambassador meets Interior Minister2 minutes ago
-
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 20237 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad8 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project8 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari8 minutes ago
-
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins8 minutes ago
-
Youth office organizes session on career development8 minutes ago
-
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC8 minutes ago
-
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi8 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 25.90m from 615 defaulters on 138th day of recovery campaign8 minutes ago