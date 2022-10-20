Ahmad Khawar Shahzad takes charge as TEVTA COO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ahmad Khawar Shahzad took over the charge of his office on Thursday.

While addressing an introductory meeting newly appointed COO Ahmad Khalid Shahzad said that role of technical education was important in terms of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding, "We need to upgrade our academic curriculum as per international standards".

He vowed to provide technical and vocational training to youngsters belonging to rural areas regardless of their gender.

He said, "It's our priority to provide them equal employment opportunities".

Ahmad Khawar Shahzad was an officer of the PMS and had served in many other key roles. Previously he was serving as Director (Development and Finance) Sahiwal.

He, formerly served as Director General, Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development (QAED), Punjab and Deputy Commissioner, Toba Tek Singh.