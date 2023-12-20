Open Menu

Ahmad Kundi Asks Party Workers To Spread Party Manifesto At Grass-root Level

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Ahmad Kundi asks party workers to spread party manifesto at grass-root level

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi has urged party workers to spread the message and manifesto of the party through door to door campaign and social media.

While addressing party workers here at Kundi Model Farm, he said the electoral campaign would be formally inaugurated on December 22 however the political activities have been started in connection with upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08 next year.

He said, "The PPP was only party who always raise voice for common people, farmers and women.”

He mentioned that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), launched by his party 15 years ago, was successfully benefitting the poor segments of the society.

He said, "PPP during its 16 months government in center has increased the number of beneficiaries and now about 10 million people including 200,000 belonging to Dera Ismail Khan were getting stipend from BISP."

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to further increase the number of beneficiaries as well as the amount of stipend if came into power,” Ahmad Kundi added.

He said the PPP believed in public mandate to gain power. This time the government would be formed on the basis of public opinion rather selection, he hoped.

He said, “the PPP had a clear stance that the general elections must be held in time in free, fair and transparent manner.”

Ahmad Kundi said, "PPP has a comprehensive plan for uplift of Dera Ismail Khan."

He expressed the hope that his party would clean sweep from Chashma to Ramak areas of Dera Ismail Khan Region in elections.

He said the ‘Kundi’ family had always fulfilled its commitments whenever the people of this area given them mandate.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police along with other security forces were rendering sacrifices for peace in the country.

“The PPP, if came into power, would raise the salaries of KP police,” he promised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Social Media Dera Ismail Khan February December Women Family From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

5 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

5 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

16 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

16 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan