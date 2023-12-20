Ahmad Kundi asks party workers to spread party manifesto at grass-root level

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former MPA Ahmad Karim Kundi has urged party workers to spread the message and manifesto of the party through door to door campaign and social media.

While addressing party workers here at Kundi Model Farm, he said the electoral campaign would be formally inaugurated on December 22 however the political activities have been started in connection with upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08 next year.

He said, "The PPP was only party who always raise voice for common people, farmers and women.”

He mentioned that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), launched by his party 15 years ago, was successfully benefitting the poor segments of the society.

He said, "PPP during its 16 months government in center has increased the number of beneficiaries and now about 10 million people including 200,000 belonging to Dera Ismail Khan were getting stipend from BISP."

“PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari promised to further increase the number of beneficiaries as well as the amount of stipend if came into power,” Ahmad Kundi added.

He said the PPP believed in public mandate to gain power. This time the government would be formed on the basis of public opinion rather selection, he hoped.

He said, “the PPP had a clear stance that the general elections must be held in time in free, fair and transparent manner.”

Ahmad Kundi said, "PPP has a comprehensive plan for uplift of Dera Ismail Khan."

He expressed the hope that his party would clean sweep from Chashma to Ramak areas of Dera Ismail Khan Region in elections.

He said the ‘Kundi’ family had always fulfilled its commitments whenever the people of this area given them mandate.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police along with other security forces were rendering sacrifices for peace in the country.

“The PPP, if came into power, would raise the salaries of KP police,” he promised.