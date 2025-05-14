Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement scandal

The opposition MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,Ahmad Karim Kundi accused finance department and account general of misappropriating Rs 40 billion in development funds meant for Kohistan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The opposition MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,Ahmad Karim Kundi accused finance department and account general of misappropriating Rs 40 billion in development funds meant for Kohistan district.

The allegations surfaced during Wednesday's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Ahmed Karim Kundi directly targeted Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam, demanding his immediate resignation over the financial irregularities.

Ahmed Karim Kundi accused the provincial government for failing to implement proper audit mechanisms over the past five years, creating an environment ripe for corruption.

He suggested Kohistan was deliberately targeted due to its remote location and weak oversight systems.

"Financial monitoring falls squarely under the Finance Department's mandate," he asserted during the heated session. Finance Secretary confirmed this responsibility when pressed for answers.

Opposition Leader Ibadullah Khan joined the condemnation, insisting on strict action against all involved departments. PAC Chairman Swati disclosed that investigative agencies had already recovered half of the embezzled amount, terming it "the largest financial scam in KP's history."

Babar Saleem Swati ordered a special audit to be completed within six months, noting the unprecedented scale of the alleged corruption.