Ahmad Kundi Exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan Embezzlement Scandal
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 07:16 PM
The opposition MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,Ahmad Karim Kundi accused finance department and account general of misappropriating Rs 40 billion in development funds meant for Kohistan district
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The opposition MPA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly,Ahmad Karim Kundi accused finance department and account general of misappropriating Rs 40 billion in development funds meant for Kohistan district.
The allegations surfaced during Wednesday's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Ahmed Karim Kundi directly targeted Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam, demanding his immediate resignation over the financial irregularities.
Ahmed Karim Kundi accused the provincial government for failing to implement proper audit mechanisms over the past five years, creating an environment ripe for corruption.
He suggested Kohistan was deliberately targeted due to its remote location and weak oversight systems.
"Financial monitoring falls squarely under the Finance Department's mandate," he asserted during the heated session. Finance Secretary confirmed this responsibility when pressed for answers.
Opposition Leader Ibadullah Khan joined the condemnation, insisting on strict action against all involved departments. PAC Chairman Swati disclosed that investigative agencies had already recovered half of the embezzled amount, terming it "the largest financial scam in KP's history."
Babar Saleem Swati ordered a special audit to be completed within six months, noting the unprecedented scale of the alleged corruption.
Recent Stories
IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'
Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement scandal
Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to enhance CRVS system
Dollar edges up against Pakistan’s Rupee mid budget preparations, rising oil p ..
Authorities ordered search and strike operations in Kohat
Pakistan street child football team begins training for Norway Cup 2025
CM, UNICEF Representative discuss collaborative development plan to improve heal ..
NAB partners with CCP to curb bid rigging
Minority communities hold pro-forces rally in Hassanabdal
Indian Music Company Zee music removes Atif Aslam’s name from songs
Guidelines issued to protect fruit trees from heat stress
Four die in Sarai Alamgir car mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC directs MCI to make policy for 'rehribaans'3 minutes ago
-
Ahmad Kundi exposes Rs 40bn Kohistan embezzlement scandal3 minutes ago
-
Provincial governments & NADRA sign agreements to enhance CRVS system6 minutes ago
-
Authorities ordered search and strike operations in Kohat3 minutes ago
-
CM, UNICEF Representative discuss collaborative development plan to improve health, education5 minutes ago
-
NAB partners with CCP to curb bid rigging6 minutes ago
-
Minority communities hold pro-forces rally in Hassanabdal5 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued to protect fruit trees from heat stress5 minutes ago
-
Four die in Sarai Alamgir car mishap5 minutes ago
-
Study unearths widespread non-compliance of Track & Trace policy in tobacco industry5 minutes ago
-
Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaulter32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urban development strategy31 minutes ago