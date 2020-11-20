'Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi' remembered on 104th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The 104th birth anniversary of veteran literary scholar and poet Ahmad Shah Awan commonly known as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was observed on Friday (Nov 20) to pay rich tributes to his services.

The renowned poet was born as Ahmad Shah Awan on November 20, 1916 in the village Anga, Khushab district.

Qasmi wrote 50 books on topics such as poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art, and was a major figure in contemporary urdu literature.

His poetry was distinguished by its humanism and his Urdu Afsana (short story) work is considered by some second only to Prem Chand in its depiction of rural culture, Private news channels reported.

He was also editor and publisher of the literary magazine Funoon for almost half a century.

He published collections of his best-known work including poetry volumes Jalal-o-Jamal, Shola-i-Gul and Kisht-i-Wafa, and short story collections Chopaal,Sannata, and Kapaas ka Phool,Bagolay, Tal-o-Gharoob, Sailab-o-Gardab,Anchal, Ghar Se Ghar Tak.

Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi is a recipient of Pride of Performance (1968) and Pakistan academy of Letters' lifetime achievement award as well as the country's highest civil honour Sitara-i-Imtiaz (1980) for his literary work.

He died on July 10, 2006.