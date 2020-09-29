UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera Appointed As Administrator Islamabad Club

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:38 PM

Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera appointed as administrator Islamabad Club

The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to the appointment of Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera as the new administrator of the Islamabad Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to the appointment of Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera as the new administrator of the Islamabad Club.

According to Press Information Department press release, Sukhera has previously been President, Islamabad Golf Club, and served as an elected member of the Committee of Management of the Lahore Gymkhana.

He is a keen sportsman, playing cricket for and captaining, Aitcheson College, London School of Economics and University of London. Turning to Golf later on, he has played at the club level.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who joined the Civil Service in 1985. Before joining as Cabinet Secretary on April 16, 2020, he has remained posted as Federal Secretary of Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Education, Board of Investment, and Privatization ministries since April, 2014.

He earned his MPA degree from Harvard University (1994), MA (Development Economics) from Williams College (1993), BSc (Hons) degree in Economics, specializing in Industry and Trade, from the London School of Economics (1983). He had his schooling at the Aitcheson College, Lahore. He was a fellow of the Centre for Development Economics at Williams College (1992-93) and Edward S Mason fellow at the John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University (1993-94). He is also an awardee of the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Programme (1992-94).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad World Bank Education London April 2020 Commerce From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

26 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

56 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

51 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

51 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

51 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.