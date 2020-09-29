Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera appointed as administrator Islamabad Club

The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to the appointment of Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera as the new administrator of the Islamabad Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):The federal cabinet on Tuesday gave approval to the appointment of Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera as the new administrator of the Islamabad Club.

According to Press Information Department press release, Sukhera has previously been President, Islamabad Golf Club, and served as an elected member of the Committee of Management of the Lahore Gymkhana.

He is a keen sportsman, playing cricket for and captaining, Aitcheson College, London School of Economics and University of London. Turning to Golf later on, he has played at the club level.

Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who joined the Civil Service in 1985. Before joining as Cabinet Secretary on April 16, 2020, he has remained posted as Federal Secretary of Commerce, Information and Broadcasting, Education, Board of Investment, and Privatization ministries since April, 2014.

He earned his MPA degree from Harvard University (1994), MA (Development Economics) from Williams College (1993), BSc (Hons) degree in Economics, specializing in Industry and Trade, from the London School of Economics (1983). He had his schooling at the Aitcheson College, Lahore. He was a fellow of the Centre for Development Economics at Williams College (1992-93) and Edward S Mason fellow at the John F Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University (1993-94). He is also an awardee of the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Programme (1992-94).