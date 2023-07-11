Open Menu

Ahmad Shah Honored With Int'l Cultural Award

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Mohammad Ahmed Shah has received a recognition award for his exceptional contributions in connecting Pakistan to the world through the bridge of arts, culture, literature, and fine arts

The award was presented by Senator Bob Archuleta of California Senate and Friends of Pakistan in the USA. Ahmed Shah is on a visit to America these days, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Friends of Pakistan is an active literary and welfare organization in America representatives and Senator Bob Archuleta of California also participated in a prestigious event held in Los Angeles.

On this occasion, Senator California Bob Archuleta said that Ahmed Shah's services to literature and art are commendable.

Ahmed Shah thanked the organizers and said that only literature and arts can connect the world with each other and peace can be maintained in the world by paying attention to culture and literature.

He said that the Arts Council of Pakistan is not only playing its role in the promotion of Pakistani literature and culture, but it is the only cultural institution of Pakistan which is connected with the world.

He said that the International Cultural Conference in Karachi will be held soon in which cultural ambassadors and experts from around the world will be invited

