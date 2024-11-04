- Home
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches The Title Of 17th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2024, Whereas Irtaza Hussain Declared Winner Of Net Category
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 02:29 PM
Ahmad Zafar Hayat won the title of the 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2024, whereas Irtaza Hussain was declared the winner of Net Category
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Ahmad Zafar Hayat won the title of the 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2024, whereas Irtaza Hussain was declared the winner of Net Category. While Mr. Alam Afzal, Miss Humna Amjad and Master Abdullah Khan won the titles in the Senior, Ladies, and Junior categories, respectively. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the prize distribution ceremony as the Chief Guest.
While addressing the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated the prize winners on their well-earned success, appreciated their skills and dexterity, and commended the high standard of golf displayed by all participants throughout the event. He also lauded the consistent and generous support from sponsors, the media, and the management of Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC); without whom, the event would not have been such a resounding success.
The four-day-long Golf Cup was held from 31st October to 3rd November at the scenic Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) in Islamabad. Around 300 golfers from across Pakistan participated in various categories, including Amateurs, Seniors, Ladies, and Juniors. The Golf Cup has been part of the National Golf Circuit since 2007 and is considered one of the finest competitions. It symbolizes the Pakistan Navy’s steadfast commitment to promoting sports.
The closing and prize distribution ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including officers, organizers, sponsors, golfers, and members of the media fraternity.
