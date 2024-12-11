Ahmed Chinoy Becomes KPC's Honorary Member
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Governing Body of Karachi Press Club (KPC) has awarded honorary membership to former head of Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and Presidential Award recipient renowned businessman Ahmed Chinoy.
Ahmed Chinoy, who is also chairman of the Kutiana Memon Hospital, was formally awarded with club's honorary membership in a ceremony held at KPC.
The ceremony was attended by Secretary Karachi Press Club Shoaib Ahmed and other office bearers.
Ahmed Chinoy thanked the governing body of Karachi Press Club for honouring him with honorary membership. Secretary
Press Club Shoaib Ahmed said that those who render valuable services to the country and the city are being awarded an honorary membership of Karachi Press Club.
