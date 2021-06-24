Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry posted as SDPO Cantt Hyderabad

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, presently posted as SDPO Hyderi,district Larkana was transferred and posted as SDPO, Cantonment, district Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, presently posted as SDPO Hyderi,district Larkana was transferred and posted as SDPO, Cantonment, district Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, has been posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)Cantt district Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.