UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry Posted As SDPO Cantt Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:51 PM

Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry posted as SDPO Cantt Hyderabad

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, presently posted as SDPO Hyderi,district Larkana was transferred and posted as SDPO, Cantonment, district Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, presently posted as SDPO Hyderi,district Larkana was transferred and posted as SDPO, Cantonment, district Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, ASP Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry, has been posted as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)Cantt district Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Larkana

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches Summer In Abu Dhabi campaig ..

9 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawa ..

21 minutes ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Ali Haider Zaidi call on Pri ..

2 minutes ago

Women socio-economic uplift atop PTI's govt priori ..

2 minutes ago

Supply of gas to domestic consumers first priority ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body discusses Federal Medical Teaching Ins ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.