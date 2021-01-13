Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, never compromised on principles: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said legendary poet Ahmed Faraz had always raised his voice for the oppressed and neglected people, never compromised on his ideology and principles, and disseminated the message of love and humanity through his poetry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said legendary poet Ahmed Faraz had always raised his voice for the oppressed and neglected people, never compromised on his ideology and principles, and disseminated the message of love and humanity through his poetry.

Addressing the 'Ahmed Faraz Literary Seminar' organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on the occasion of the 90th birth anniversary of the well known urdu poet, he paid rich tributes to his father, saying his first and foremost introduction was Ahmed Faraz, whose teachings and poetry had always guided him in difficult times.

Ahmed Faraz always admired the poetry of Mirza Ghalib for covering every aspect of life, he said.

Lauding the speeches of critics, he said the way the services of Ahmed Faraz were hailed here at the seminar, it was very rare for the children of anyone to listen.

Faraz was an ambassador of love and peace from Pakistan, he added.

The minister said he always felt proud of being the son of such a wonderful personality. He shared memories of his father. His teachings and poetry had guided him during difficult times in his career. He was fearless, a man of principles, who utilized his God gifted talent in an excellent way.

Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik, Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Khawaja Najam-ul-Hassan, Akhtan Usman, Ayesha Masood, Dr Abid Siyal, Dr Rawish Nadeem and Dr Huma Ashfaq, in their speeches, highlighted various aspects of Ahmad Faraz's poetry and the message given by him. PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk delivered the welcome address.