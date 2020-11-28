UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Faraz Park To Be Built In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

Ahmed Faraz park to be built in Kohat

The city Government of Kohat had started work on the construction of Ahmed Faraz Public Park

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The city Government of Kohat had started work on the construction of Ahmed Faraz Public Park.

The park spreaded over an area of 275 kanals would be a place of relaxation and entertainment for the people of Kohat.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz visited site of the park along with the city government officials and reviewed pace of the project.

The park was on name of Late legendary poet and writer Ahmed Faraz.

More Stories From Pakistan

