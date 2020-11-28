Ahmed Faraz park to be built in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The city Government of Kohat had started work on the construction of Ahmed Faraz Public Park.

The park spreaded over an area of 275 kanals of land which would be a place of relaxation and entertainment for the people of Kohat.

The city government officials have visited site of the park and reviewed pace of the project.

The park was constructed on the name of Late legendary poet and writer Ahmed Faraz.