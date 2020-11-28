UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmed Faraz Park To Be Built In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Ahmed Faraz park to be built in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The city Government of Kohat had started work on the construction of Ahmed Faraz Public Park.

The park spreaded over an area of 275 kanals of land which would be a place of relaxation and entertainment for the people of Kohat.

The city government officials have visited site of the park and reviewed pace of the project.

The park was constructed on the name of Late legendary poet and writer Ahmed Faraz.

Related Topics

Kohat SITE Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

24 minutes ago

Official 49th National Day celebration &quot;Seeds ..

39 minutes ago

“13th Aalmi Urdu Conference to commence in Arts ..

39 minutes ago

PCB Challengers register thrilling win over PCB Bl ..

42 minutes ago

Woman accuses Babar Azam of sexually abusing her f ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.