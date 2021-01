Ahmed Faraz remembered on his 90th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday organized National Literary Seminar on Ahmed Faraz in connection with his 90th birth anniversary. Addressing on the occasion, Chairman PAL Yousuf Khushk said, "Ahmad Faraz through his poetic work, vision as well as his literary achievements connected the hearts of the peoples".He will always be in our hearts through his exemplary works and the love and respect he received from the peoples has no parallel in the history of literature, he added. He was a brave man who never compromised in his principles,he stated. Khushk said that Ahmed Faraz always raised voice for the oppressed nations and gave the message of love and humanity.

He said thatFaraz was the ambassador of love and peace from Pakistan and a man of rules. Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik said that literary history is overall incomplete without mentioning Ahmad Faraz.He said that the seminar was being conducted with an aim to pay rich tribute to revolutionary modern urdu poet 'Ahmad Faraz' for his unforgettable services.

Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Khawaja Najam ul Hassan, Akhtar Usman, Ayesh Masood, Dr. Abid Siyal, Dr. Rawish Nadeem and Dr. Humara Ashfaq also expressed their views.Hassan Abbas Raza presented poetic tribute to the legend poet Ahmad Faraz.