UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmed Faraz Remembered On His 90th Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

Ahmed Faraz remembered on his 90th birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday organized National Literary Seminar on Ahmed Faraz in connection with his 90th birth anniversary.   Addressing on the occasion, Chairman PAL Yousuf Khushk said, "Ahmad Faraz through his poetic work, vision as well as his literary achievements connected the hearts of the peoples". He will always be in our hearts through his exemplary works and the love and respect he received from the peoples has no parallel in the history of literature, he added.                                   He was a brave man who never compromised in his principles,he stated. Khushk said that Ahmed Faraz always raised voice for the oppressed nations and gave the message of love and humanity.

            He said that Faraz was the ambassador of love and peace from Pakistan and a man of rules.  Prof Fateh Muhammad Malik said that literary history is overall incomplete without mentioning Ahmad Faraz. He said that the seminar was being conducted with an aim to pay rich tribute to revolutionary modern urdu poet 'Ahmad Faraz' for his unforgettable services.

Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Khawaja Najam ul Hassan, Akhtar Usman, Ayesh Masood, Dr. Abid Siyal, Dr. Rawish Nadeem and Dr. Humara Ashfaq also expressed their views. Hassan Abbas Raza presented poetic tribute to the legend poet Ahmad Faraz.

Related Topics

Pakistan Man From Love

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs joins Smart Dubaiâ€™s Integrated Gov ..

13 minutes ago

SEHA commences administration of COVID-19 vaccine ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai hosts Hankook 24H on Thursday

43 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 42,640 new licences in 2020

43 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 108,401 people against COVID-19 in ..

58 minutes ago

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.