Ahmed Faraz Remembered On His13th Death Anniversary

3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 01:02 PM

Ahmed Faraz remembered on his13th death anniversary

Renowned Urdu poet and the first head of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Ahmed Faraz was remembered on his 13th death anniversary on Wednesday

On the occasion, eminent writers, scholars, and Chairman, PAL, Dr. Yousuf Khushk offered Fateha at the grave of Ahmad Faraz under the auspices of the PAL.

The senior officials and staff members of the Academy along with the writer's community participated, said a press release issued here.

On the occasion, Chairman PAL said that Ahmed Faraz was a great poet and equally popular among poets and the public.

Other poets also paid glowing tribute to the literary contributions of Ahmed Faraz.

Later, a short prayer session for Ahmad Faraz was also held.

Faraz was born in Kohat on January 12, 1931, Syed Ahmad Shah (Faraz's real name) received his education from Peshawar and received Masters's degree in Persian and Urdu from Edwards College.

He later taught at Peshawar University as well. He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement (PWM) as well. Tanha tanha, Be-awaz gali kuchon main, Sab awazain meri hain and Shab-e-khun are among his literary works.

He was a Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters and also head of the National Book Foundation.

Ahmad Faraz was the recipient of a number of national and international accolades, including the Nagar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Faraz died on August 25, 2008, because of kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad's graveyard.

