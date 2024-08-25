Ahmed Faraz' S Timeless Legacy Remembered On His 16th Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Iconic urdu Poet Ahmed Faraz's timeless legacy was being remembered on his 16th death anniversary when fans and fellow poets through media platforms paid rich tribute to his immense contribution to the world of literature on
Sunday.
As the literary world mourns the loss of this poetic genius, his fans are celebrating his legacy, recalling the impact of his powerful and evocative poetry on Urdu literature, ptv news channel reported.
Ahmad Faraz was born on January 12, 1931 in Kohat. The real name of Ahmad Faraz was Syed Ahmad Shah.
He started his career as a script writer with Radio Pakistan Peshawar and later joined Peshawar University as a lecturer.
Tanha, Be-away Gali Kuchon mian, Sab Awazain meri hai and Shab-e-Khoon are among his literary works.
He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement.
The great Urdu poet was decorated with a number of national and international awards including the Nigar Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz.
Ahmed Faraz died on this day in 2008, due to kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six gamblers held during raid4 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident4 minutes ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA14 minutes ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA14 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession24 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine24 minutes ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system34 minutes ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather44 minutes ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure54 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident54 minutes ago
-
Miani Forest, a historical gem1 hour ago
-
Bilal Yaseen checks milk quality at Sabeel points1 hour ago