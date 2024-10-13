Ahmed Idrees Chohan assumes charge as acting President of HCSTSI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has departed for China on account of personal business engagements.

In his absence, the Senior Vice President, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has taken over as Acting President.

According to the Chamber’s spokesperson, Ahmed Idrees Chohan will oversee all affairs of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry and will continue to safeguard the interests and welfare of the business community.

The spokesperson further assured that all operations of the Chamber will continue as usual during President Muhammad Saleem Memon’s absence, and the issues facing the business community will be highlighted with full dedication.

APP/nsm