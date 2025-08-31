Ahmed Idrees Chohan for ensuring auction of 5G spectrum in Pakistan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Acting President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), Ahmed Idrees Chohan, has urged Government to ensure auction of the 5G spectrum in Pakistan for the uplift of country’s economy, e-commerce and digital development.

He stated that while countries around the world are moving rapidly towards a fast-paced digital economy powered by 5G technology,

He said that the recent media reports have revealed that the 2600 MHz spectrum designated for 5G has remained entangled in judicial and administrative hurdles for nearly 29 years.

Chohan pointed out that currently, mobile operators in Pakistan rely on just 274 MHz of spectrum, which is far below regional standards.

In comparison, most Asia-Pacific countries are utilizing an average of 700 MHz or more, resulting in much better service quality.

The shortage in Pakistan has severely impacted internet quality, with negative consequences for e-learning, e-health, the IT industry, and emergency communications.

He urged government to immediately ensure the auction of 5G spectrum so that estimated economic loss of USD 1.

8 billion (around PKR 500 billion) in the next two years could be minimized

He also voiced concern that Pakistan, which is currently ranked among the top four fastest-growing e-commerce markets globally, risks losing this competitive edge.

Young freelancers, online businesses, and IT exports are already bearing the brunt of these delays.

He added that the immediate introduction of 5G would not only improve internet quality but also directly boost the national economy.

According to preliminary estimates, 5G adoption could increase Pakistan’s GDP by up to 2 percent, enhance exports and investment, and create thousands of new jobs.

Acting President urged the government to remove judicial and administrative obstacles, ensure a transparent and timely spectrum auction, adopt investor-friendly models and involve chambers of commerce and industry in the policy-making process so that the economy can derive maximum benefit.

Concluding his statement, Ahmed Idrees Chohan remarked that 5G is not just a technology but the key to a new economic revolution in Pakistan.

APP/nsm