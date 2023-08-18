Open Menu

Ahmed Irfan Assumes Charge As Acting Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ahmed Irfan assumes charge as acting law minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam on Friday assumed charge of his office formally where he was warmly welcomed by the officials of the ministry.

After assuming charge as caretaker minister, he held introductory meeting with the officials of the ministry including Secretary Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar.

The minister expressed confidence in ability of collective efforts for the prosperity of the public.

