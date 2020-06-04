UrduPoint.com
Ahmed Jawad Advises Masses To Be Tolerant On Social Media

Ahmed Jawad advises masses to be tolerant on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad said while expressing concern over negative usage of social media on Thursday that people should show immense tolerance on social media platforms to avoid chaos.

Talking to a private news channel he stated except social media all technologies took decades to reach in common man hands, though fast communication gadgets had shortened the distance but increased tension among people as it did not give masses enough time to absorb the new life style.

"There are social norms and values for expressing personal opinion over different issues, which must be considered while putting any content on social media, unfortunately blunt and loud contents are being lauded by the followers," he further stated.

This was against our Islamic and cultural values as violent mode of expression would ultimately finish harmony from the society, people should practice tolerance by respecting others' views, he concluded.

