Ahmed Kundi assures full support to flood victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Deputy Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmed Karim Khan Kundi met with the flood victims here at Kundi Model Farm and assured them of his full support in such testing time.

Kundi listened to the issues of flood victims and inquired about the damages, destruction and losses caused by the recent flood in his constituency, said a statement issued here.

He assured them that immediate steps would be taken to resolve their problems.

He said it was his top priority to resolve the issues being faced by masses in his constituency.

He said a survey for assessment of losses was in process, besides relief and rehabilitation activities were also being conducted.