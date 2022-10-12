UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Kundi Criticizes KP Govt Over Delayed Salaries In Province

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ahmed Kundi criticizes KP govt over delayed salaries in province

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Deputy Parliamentary Leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ahmed Karim Khan Kundi on Wednesday criticized the provincial government over failing to pay salaries to provincial public employees in time.

Talking to APP, he termed the salary crisis in the province as a tragedy and said the administrative incompetence was the main reason behind delay in payment of salaries.

He said the PTI led provincial government was not even ready to talk with the Federal government to get their issues resolved through Council of Common Interest (CCI) and other awards like NFC.

While bad governance, corruption in the institutions and communication gap of the provincial government with the various forums of the federal government, nepotism and appointment of incompetent officers on key posts resulted in the delayed salaries in the province, he opined.

Ahmed Karim Kundi was of the view that political differences should be kept aside for getting due rights of the province from the federation. But, unfortunately, the PTI was not ready to accept the mandate of other political parties in the country, he added.

The PPP leader also demanded of the authorities concerned for immediate repairing of CRBC canal which was damaged due to recent flood.

