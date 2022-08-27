Ahmed Kundi participated in relief activities of flood victims

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmed Karim Kundi participated in relief activities of flood victims here in Budh area of his constituency.

While talking with the flood victims, he assured them that his party stood by their side in this time of trouble.

The recent floods and torrential rains have wiped out several villages in the districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

The PPP leader practically participated in the activities of assisting the victims and shifting them to safe places.