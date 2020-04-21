Ahmed Naeem Malik posted as DD Press Law

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Information Department Deputy Director (DD) Ahmed Naeem Malik has been posted as Punjab Press Law Deputy Director.

According to handout issued here, Secretary Information Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar issued the notification on Tuesday.

He will also hold the charge of Deputy Director Public Relations with the Punjab Minister for Law.

Naeem Malik has also published the urdu translation of Punjab Press Law and Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Act 2013 in book form.