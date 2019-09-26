Ahmed Nawaz appreciates efforts of MCSP in Balochistan

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Member Provincial Assembly of Balochistan on Wednesday appreciated the support of USAID and Jhpiego, the lead implementing partner for – Meternal and Child Survival Program (MCSP) for successfully completing the program activities in the Balochsitan.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of The Maternal and Child Survival Program successfully completed its interventions in Balochistan which was organized by MCSP here.

Balochistan National Party- Mengal's MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch affirmed that the program has markedly improved access to family planning services in the province. He said it has set up three Family Planning Training Units (FPTUs) in Balochistan and updated official family planning standards. Dr. Fauzia Assad, Program Director, MCSP/Country Director of Jhpiego said the program has enhanced family planning service availability and uptake throughout the continuum of care and supported in the implementation of post-pregnancy family planning (PPFP) services. She said MCSP has improved women and children's health by enhancing accessibility, availability, and utilization of family planning (FP) services in Quetta, Pishin, Naushki, and Qilla Saifullah. She maintained it has operationalized the government's commitment to client voluntarism and informed choice by orienting service providers, health facility managers, and government officials to the FP compliance toolkit and FP compliance monitoring model, now being implemented by the Health and Population Welfare departments of Balochistan. The program contribution helped in increasing family planning use in the province and it has generated more than 15,753 new Family Planning (FP) users in Balochistan, she said.

Fauzia said in Balochistan, a detailed study carried out under MCSP on the understanding and perception of clients' rights among service providers, health facility managers, and clients in the four districts of Balochistan (Quetta, Pishin, Naushki, and Qilla Saifullah). The study recommendations include the information and evidence to further strengthen the FP programs and to focus more on clients' rights and experience of care during social and behavior change initiatives, and on FP counseling and services, she said. The program has oriented and educated population welfare officials at all levels on FP principles and developed FP compliance guidelines and monitoring mechanisms for implementation. Dr, Fauzia reiterated as the program supported the district governments of Badin, Sheikhupura, Quetta, Pishin, Naushki, and Qilla Saifullah to build the capacity of health care providers in 164 facilities on LARC, voluntarism and informed choice, infectious diseases, and gender-sensitive service delivery. She said program has improved access to quality LARCs services and trained 180 service providers along with 121 districts and provincial trainers on LARCs in Balochistan, saying it has also trained 115 M&E focal persons in FPCM and 85 officials of the Department of Health and Population Welfare on supportive supervision. Additional Secretary Health Asad Kakar, MCSP's provincial president Dr, Abdul Wahid Bloch, Director General Population Welfare Department Aurngzeb Khan, Dr Ameer Baksh Baloch, Director Technical lauded the contribution of MCSP in Balochistan during their speeches.