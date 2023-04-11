Ahmed Raza Sura assumes charge of ADCG Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Ahmed Raza Sura, a PMS grade-18 officer has assumed the charge of his office as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sialkot.

Earlier, he was serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG)Jhang, District Monitoring Officer in Gujarat district and Assistant Commissionerin several tehsils including Samundri, says a handout issued here on Tuesday.