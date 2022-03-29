Ahmed Shah has a hand of compassion on the members of Arts Council, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon

After Islamabad, Urdu conference will also be held in London and Dubai, President Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022) Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that due to the compassionate attitude of Ahmad Shah towards the members, the members of Arts Council also support the steps taken by the President and are also connected due to which Arts Council Rose It is developing day by day, the programs of the Arts Council and the members who are artists, writers, poets, the bright face of Karachi has become prominent all over the world.

He expressed these views while addressing a special general body meeting of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. Special General Body Meeting was held in the open-air theater of Arts Council under the chairmanship of Chairman Arts Council Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

A large number of members including writers, poets who are members participated. Traditionally, the general body meeting turned into a social function. The time of the meeting was six o'clock but the majority of the members started arriving in the evening.

The meeting started at 7 o'clock while the members continued to meet and discuss. Due to the shortage of space in open-air theaters, members took part in the operation, sitting on the steps and standing on the edges.

Even after the meeting ended, the members remained present in the Arts Council till half past midnight. Chairman Arts Council Commissioner Karachi said that the members of the Arts Council are intellectuals, writers, painters, and artists.

You guide society. We work under your guidance, he said, adding that there will be full support of the administration for positive works, development of the society and the city.

He said that the establishment of a welfare fund for the members would benefit the deserving members and the organization would be able to help them instead of reaching out to others.

When President ACP Ahmad Shah was invited to address, the members stood up and greeted him and applauded for a long time. He said that to make the council more active and for the welfare of the members, some amendment was required in the constitution of the council for which three hundred and fifty members applied instead of one hundred and fifty.

Ahmad Shah said that this is the body that is the heir of this institution. He said that with the desire and cooperation of the Arts Council and Agha Khan Foundation, they are expanding the scope of cultural activities abroad.

After Islamabad, the Urdu conference will be held in London and Dubai also. The Sindh government wants to promote the activities of the Arts Council throughout Sindh, which requires co-operation with the Arts Council.

Arts Council Karachi has the potential to sponsor the promotion of the arts across the country. He said that we will set up sub-offices in Toronto, London, Dubai, and other countries to promote the Urdu language and provide opportunities for our poets, writers, and artists to use their talents abroad.

He said that he wanted to make Pakistan famous in the world through Arts Council Karachi. Secretary Arts Council Prof. Aijaz Ahmed Farooqi thanked the members for their support and assistance to the policies of the President.