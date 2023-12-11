Ahmed Shah terms Indian Supreme Court decision regarding Kashmir, a murder of justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Mohammad Ahmed Shah has condemned the decision of the Indian Supreme Court regarding the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said it has been proved that Modi's fascist government had also taken the superior judiciary of the country hostage.

Commenting on the Indian Supreme Court's decision, the provincial minister said this decision was a murder of justice.

Shah said the decision of the Indian Supreme Court is against the resolutions passed by the United Nations Organization and the aspirations of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmiri.

Ahmad Shah said that declaring the revocation of the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir by India as valid was the highest degree of injustice.

He said that Pakistan always supported that any decision regarding Jammu and Kashmir should be made as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

The caretaker Sindh government is with the Kashmiri brethren and Pakistan's position on the Kashmir issue is in line with the principles and requirements of justice, Shah said.

Ahmed Shah said that the international community should reject the decision of the Indian Supreme Court.