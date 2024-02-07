Open Menu

Ahmed Shah Visits Sindh Information Dept Election Cell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 09:47 PM

Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minority Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah, Wednesday, visited the Election Cell established in the Sindh Information Department

The information minister inspected arrangements made at the election cell and issued various instructions for ensuring the timely dissemination of authentic information regarding the electoral process to media persons.

The minister, speaking on the occasion said that the Sindh Information Department's election cell will work round the clock from February 7 to 9, so that the election results can be conveyed to the people authentically and timely through the media.

Director General Public Relations Muhammad Salim Khan, Director Press Information Akhtar Hussain Surhio, Director Admin and Accounts Muhammad Yusuf Kaburo, Director Publication Mansoor Ahmad Rajput, Director Press Hizbullah Memon and senior journalists of various newspapers and organizations were also present at the occasion.

