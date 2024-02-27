Open Menu

Ahmed Sultan Khoso As Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 08:31 PM

The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified appointment of Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member, Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal, Karachi, for three years

This notification shall be effective on completion of the term of present incumbent Muhammad Arif, Advocate, on 4th June 2024.

