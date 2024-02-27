Ahmed Sultan Khoso As Member Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal Karachi
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 08:31 PM
The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified appointment of Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member, Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal, Karachi, for three years
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified appointment of Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member, Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal, Karachi, for three years.
This notification shall be effective on completion of the term of present incumbent Muhammad Arif, Advocate, on 4th June 2024.
Recent Stories
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal
20 arrested along with fireworks
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver
PIEDMC briefs French Consul on investment opportunities in Punjab
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Sc ..
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 2024
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's ene ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IBCC holds constructive discussion to advance exam & assessment system1 minute ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Syed Murad Ali Shah2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan wins war against terrorism with support of entire nation: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
20 arrested along with fireworks1 minute ago
-
DHA accident: ATC extends judicial remand of teenage driver55 minutes ago
-
Polio drops administered to 316,357 children55 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM55 minutes ago
-
Islamabad achieves ‘Zero Out-of-School Children’ campaign targets58 minutes ago
-
Sunova Solar unveils cutting-edge solar products, revolutionizing Pakistan's energy landscape58 minutes ago
-
Governor for provision of modern teaching facilities to youth for developing abilities58 minutes ago
-
SFA to launch mass awareness campaign on food safety, hygiene58 minutes ago
-
NAB distributes cheques of Rs 1.67 bln among Pak Arab Housing victims58 minutes ago