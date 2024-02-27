The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified appointment of Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member, Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal, Karachi, for three years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department has notified appointment of Ahmed Sultan Khoso as Member, Sindh Environmental Protection Tribunal, Karachi, for three years.

This notification shall be effective on completion of the term of present incumbent Muhammad Arif, Advocate, on 4th June 2024.