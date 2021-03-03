Ahmedpur East police arrest drug peddler

Ahmedpur East police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Ahmedpur East police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered hashish from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Ahmedpur Police took an alleged drug pusher into custody. The police also recovered 1,240 grams hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Saif.

The police have been interrogating the suspect. Further probe was underway.