Ahmedpur East Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

Ahmedpur East police arrest proclaimed offender

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Ahmedpur East police have taken a proclaimed offender into custody who was at large for last four years.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, four years back, Ahmedpur East police have registered FIR against the suspect identified as Zawar after he was allegedly found indulged in robbery case.

The accused, however, managed to hide himself for last four years. Later, he was declared as proclaimed offender.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Ahmedpur East raided a house and arrested the suspect. He was shifted to police station. Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

