UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmedpur East Police Arrest Suspect

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:39 PM

Ahmedpur East police arrest suspect

Ahmedpur East police have arrested a suspect from an area lying within their jurisdiction and recovered weapon from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Ahmedpur East police have arrested a suspect from an area lying within their jurisdiction and recovered weapon from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a patrolling party of Ahmedpur Police during checking recovered an unlicensed pistol from a person.

The police have arrested the suspect who was identified as Yousuf.

The FIR was registered against the accused at Ahmedpur East Police Station. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Bahawalpur FIR From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan not among Muslims states Israel can estab ..

6 minutes ago

KPT set a new world record for handling most bulk ..

2 minutes ago

Youth killed sister over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago

European Commission Dispatches First COVID-19 Vacc ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing launches community test after asymptomatic ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Slams Allegations of Attack on US Embassy in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.