Ahmedpur East police arrest suspect

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Ahmedpur East police have arrested a suspect from an area lying within their jurisdiction and recovered weapon from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that a patrolling party of Ahmedpur Police during checking recovered an unlicensed pistol from a person.

The police have arrested the suspect who was identified as Yousuf.

The FIR was registered against the accused at Ahmedpur East Police Station. Further probe was underway.