Ahmedpur East police recover liquor

Ahmedpur East police have arrested an alleged drug pusher and recovered liquor from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Ahmedpur East police have arrested an alleged drug pusher and recovered liquor from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Ahmedpur East conducted raid at a den and recovered 30 liter liquor.

The police also arrested the drug peddler who was identified as Hussain.

Ahmedpur East police have lodged a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.