UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmedpur East Police Recover Liquor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:37 PM

Ahmedpur East police recover liquor

Ahmedpur East police have arrested an alleged drug pusher and recovered liquor from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Ahmedpur East police have arrested an alleged drug pusher and recovered liquor from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Ahmedpur East conducted raid at a den and recovered 30 liter liquor.

The police also arrested the drug peddler who was identified as Hussain.

Ahmedpur East police have lodged a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in bahawal ..

4 minutes ago

Pandemic crippling nature conservation efforts

7 minutes ago

Senate to elect new chairman, deputy chairman on F ..

7 minutes ago

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas named as presenters of ..

27 minutes ago

3400gm hashish recovered from two drug dealers in ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus Decreased by 34.9% to $9.7B ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.