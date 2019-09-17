UrduPoint.com
Ahmedpur East's Girl's Murder Case: Six Booked

Tue 17th September 2019 | 01:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The police have registered FIR against six accused and arrested two of them in Z Bibi case.

The police sources said that the body of eight-year-old girl identified as Z Bibi was found in cotton crop agricultural field in Mubarakpur area which was shifted to hospital for postmortem. "The postmortem report revealed that the girl was molested and murdered," they said.

The police further said that Z Bibi was abandoned by his family at home in Mauza Hatheji in Mubarakpur area as the family left home to attend a feast at the house of their relatives. When the family returned back to their home, they did not find the girl. "The family went on search for the missing girl for whole day but she was not found," the police sources said, adding that later, people spotted body of a little girl who was dumped in cotton field.

The hands and feet of the body were tide with ropes.

The police narrated that the family recognized the body and informed Ahmedpur East police. The body was transported to hospital for autopsy. The police sources said that the accused kidnapped the girl from her house and took her to cotton field, two kilometers off her home in Mauza Hatheji and killed her.

On the complaint of Saeed Ahmed Kamboh, the father of the victim girl, the police have registered FIR against six persons. The police have arrested two of six accused and continued conducting raids to arrest remaining suspects.

Eight-year-old Z. Bibi was student of class three at the girls' school in her area.

The police have been continuing probe into the case. Further investigation was underway.

